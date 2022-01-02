Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.63 Million Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,079,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.24.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.