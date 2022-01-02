Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,149 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,293,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 31.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.63.

WIX opened at $157.79 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $217.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

