Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 256,459 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

