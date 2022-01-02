Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,157,000 after buying an additional 5,251,604 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,426,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,396,000 after buying an additional 1,124,326 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,834,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,457,000 after buying an additional 1,001,170 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after buying an additional 797,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,210,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,545,000 after buying an additional 621,805 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU opened at $61.28 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

