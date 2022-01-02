Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

