Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,239 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $40,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after acquiring an additional 143,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after acquiring an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 830.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,024,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $168.08 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $130.16 and a 52 week high of $169.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44.

