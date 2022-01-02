Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $260.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.84 and a 1-year high of $266.44.

