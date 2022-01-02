Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,097 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.3% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $74,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.