Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 881,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,222 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $62,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447,147 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,859 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,453 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,890 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VONG opened at $78.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $80.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.