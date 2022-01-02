Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $116.35 and a 1-year high of $148.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

