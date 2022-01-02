Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

VTWRF opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.22. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $37.05.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

