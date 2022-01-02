Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 13.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75 and a beta of 1.23. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $3,298,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock worth $3,665,749. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

