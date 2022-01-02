Veil Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Veil has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

