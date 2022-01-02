Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) vs. Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Head to Head Survey

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Manitex International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Manitex International $167.50 million 0.76 -$13.61 million $0.07 90.86

Velo3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manitex International.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Manitex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Manitex International 0.79% 0.86% 0.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Manitex International shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Manitex International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Velo3D and Manitex International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manitex International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Velo3D currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.06%. Manitex International has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Velo3D’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Manitex International.

Summary

Manitex International beats Velo3D on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

