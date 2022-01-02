Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.