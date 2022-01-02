Versor Investments LP Buys New Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

J opened at $139.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

