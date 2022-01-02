Versor Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 186,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $29.57. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.92.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

