Versor Investments LP Invests $228,000 in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average of $70.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.