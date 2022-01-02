Versor Investments LP Invests $259,000 in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cabot by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 35.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 116,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cabot by 9.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

CBT stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.60. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.