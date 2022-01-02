Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.10.

Shares of DCBO opened at $67.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -137.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.46. Docebo Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

