Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after purchasing an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after purchasing an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 83.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,191,000 after purchasing an additional 136,666 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at $13,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 480.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of CLH opened at $99.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $73.69 and a one year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

