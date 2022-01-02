Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTNR. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 778,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,741. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $28.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $2,190,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $1,767,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the third quarter worth $119,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vertex Energy by 492.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,619 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

