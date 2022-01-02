Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.19% of Vertiv worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,018,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vertiv by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

