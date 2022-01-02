Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

VWDRY stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

