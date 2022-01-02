Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Viavi Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,701 shares of company stock worth $402,008. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

VIAV opened at $17.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.18 and a beta of 0.67. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

