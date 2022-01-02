Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.47 Million Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $16,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter worth $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.21.

AMBA opened at $202.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.72. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

