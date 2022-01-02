Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $19.16 Million Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,083 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $19,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock worth $211,602,230.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $252.37 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

