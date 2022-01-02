Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $15,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRA opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.33. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

