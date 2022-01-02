Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 109,238 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,513,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,238 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LADR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 190,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 34,911 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ladder Capital by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,982,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after purchasing an additional 954,106 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 2.15.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 615.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.