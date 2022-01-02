Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 770 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 765 ($10.28). 35,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 185,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 757 ($10.18).

The company has a current ratio of 254.51, a quick ratio of 254.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 762.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 717.94.

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments (LON:VEIL)

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

