VINchain Achieves Market Cap of $2.68 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $296,167.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00045988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005251 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

