Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €257.79 ($292.94).

VOW3 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($318.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 traded up €0.28 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting €177.48 ($201.68). 333,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €183.25 and its 200 day moving average is €196.09. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion and a PE ratio of 4.99. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.