Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $516.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 516 ($6.94) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.53). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 553 ($7.43), with a volume of 274,778 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.33) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.53) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 516 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 16,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($6.18), for a total value of £75,260.60 ($101,170.32). Also, insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.72), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($129,802.39).

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.