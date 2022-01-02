Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) Cut to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sell rating and a SEK 61 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 85 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a €90.00 ($102.27) target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Volvo Car in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a SEK 78 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 80.67.

Get Volvo Car alerts:

Shares of Volvo Car stock opened at 8.85 on Thursday. Volvo Car has a 12-month low of 7.02 and a 12-month high of 8.85.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.