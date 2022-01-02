Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 52.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,436,000 after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WD opened at $150.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.24. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.52 and a 1-year high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

