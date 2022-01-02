Wanchain Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $140.08 million and $7.69 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.79 or 0.00244683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003543 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.86 or 0.00513214 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00083128 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.