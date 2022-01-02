Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

