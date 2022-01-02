Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,754 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $556.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $527.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total transaction of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,375 shares of company stock valued at $24,936,509. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

