Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $20,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.