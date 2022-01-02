Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 24 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,930.27, for a total transaction of $7,319,814.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock worth $447,749,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,925.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,801.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

