Welch Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bowie Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 83,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

