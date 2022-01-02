Welch Group LLC Has $437,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.90. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

