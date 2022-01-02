Welch Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $283.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $224.35 and a one year high of $292.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.03.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

