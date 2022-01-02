Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.74

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.74 and traded as low as C$11.20. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at C$11.51, with a volume of 364,103 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$67.55 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

