West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $154.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

