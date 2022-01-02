West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,893.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,925.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,801.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

