West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,195 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,848 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

