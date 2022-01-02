Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,350,354,000 after buying an additional 258,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,812,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $413,642,000 after buying an additional 404,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,955,000 after buying an additional 180,222 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 64.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $300,137,000 after buying an additional 2,078,365 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,511,505 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $249,897,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

