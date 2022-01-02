Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will report sales of $350.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $304.00 million and the highest is $460.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $21.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,547.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $1,025,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth $65,492,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 513,518 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 214,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,050. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.65. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.25.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

