Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Cap of $33.42 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.09 or 0.00031646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $33.42 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059693 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.94 or 0.07847612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,548.62 or 0.99719065 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007909 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,339,960 coins and its circulating supply is 2,214,960 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.